ZCCM : ZCCM-IH _Notice of Payment of Dividend for the Financial Year End_31 Dec 2023

ZCCM-IH _Notice of Payment of Dividend for the Financial Year End_31 Dec 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 29 June 2024

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

At the 20 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 28 th June 2024 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Kenneth Kaunda Wing and virtually, Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of ZMW 1.51 per share for the period ended 31 December 2023.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listings Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”), Notice is hereby given that the dividend shall be payable to shareholders in the Company's books as at close of business on Friday, 26 July 2024 (“ Record Date ”) .

Share trading on the LuSE operates on a 3-day rolling settlement period, the last date to trade and to qualify for the announced dividend is Tuesday, 23 July 2024 and dividend payments will be posted on or about Monday, 29 July 2024 for shareholders whose shares are listed on the LuSE.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The transfer books and register will be closed on Friday 26 th July 2024. Dividend payments will be effected from Monday 29 th July 2024.

Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre

The transfer books and register will be closed from Thursday 25 th July 2024. Dividend payments will be effected from Monday 29 th July 2024.

Shareholders are reminded to provide their up-to-date bank account details and forwarding addresses to our Transfer Secretaries Corpserve Transfer Agents Limited to facilitate efficient and expedient payment of the dividends. The Account Detail Form can be requested from our Transfer Secretaries' email info@corpservezambia.com.zm or collected from their offices, details are as provided below:

Corpserve Zambia

6 Mwaleshi Road

Olympia Park

P.O. Box 37522

Lusaka, Zambia

Email: info@corpservezambia.com.zm

Tel: 260 211 256 969 – 256 970 or 0950968435

Tel/Fax: 260 211 256 975

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 28 June 2024

