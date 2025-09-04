ZCCM : ZCCM IH HY-Unaudited Financial results-Press-03.09.25

Z CCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia)

DIREC TORS' INTERIM UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES (THE GROUP'') FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 TH JUNE 2025

I NTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the “Securities Act, No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia” and the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH”, "ZCCM", “the Company”, “We” or “Our”) announces the interim unaudited financial results of the Company and its Subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “the Group”) for the six months' period ended 30th June 2025.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following investee companies:

Name Shareholding Kariba Minerals Limited 100.00% Kabundi Resources Limited 100.00% Limestone Resources Limited 100.00% Zambia Gold Company Limited 51.00% Mopani Copper Mine PLC 49.00% Maamba Energy Limited 35.00% Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC 32.91% Sino Great Chemical Company Limited 30.00% Lubambe Copper Mines PLC 30.00% Konkola Copper Mines PLC 20.60% Kansanshi Mining PLC 20.00% CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Mingomba Mining Limited 20.00% NFCA Africa Mining PLC 15.00% Chambishi Metals PLC 10.00%

Other Group Investee Companies Under Divestment, Liquidation, or Inactive:

Name Shareholding Ndola Lime Company Limited (in liquidation) 100.00% Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited (Discontinued operations) 100.00% Mushe Milling Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Investrust Bank PLC (Placed under compulsory liquidation) 71.40% Rembrandt Properties Limited (Disinvestment) 49.00% Chibuluma Mines PLC (inactive) 15.00% Copper Tree Mineral Limited (Disinvestment) 15.58% Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited (Inactive) 10.00%

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

The first half of 2025 has been a period of sustained strategic progress for ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc, building on the solid transformation foundation established in 2024. This momentum follows the successful resolution of key operational matters and the commencement of mining activities at our two major assets, Mopani Copper Mines Plc and Konkola Copper Mines Plc.

While the Group's financial performance reflects current operational and market challenges, it also highlights the significant transformation journey underway to secure sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders. Mining is inherently a long-term endeavor, and the full benefits of our strategic initiatives will take time to materialise. Nevertheless, we are confident that the actions we have taken, and continue to take, are positioning the Group and the Company for robust and enduring growth.

Focus on Long-Term Transformation

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), Mopani Copper Mines Plc (Mopani), Lubambe Copper Mine Plc among others are amid comprehensive operational reforms involving recapitalization and ramping up of production aimed at unlocking their full potential. While current performance remains below capacity, these initiatives form a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy.

These transformations are central to our growth strategy and will require continued investment, robust oversight, and patience from our shareholders. The goal is to position these assets to deliver reliable profitability and robust and sustainable cash flows well into the future.

Strategic Investments & Exploration

Beyond the turnaround of our major mining assets, we have continued to advance a strong pipeline of strategic investments and exploration projects. These initiatives ranging from energy and mineral development to value-addition ventures are designed to diversify our income streams, enhance resilience against commodity price cycles, and position ZCCM-IH as a leading participant in Zambia's mining value chain. The development of these projects represents a forward-looking investment in the future capacity and sustainability of the Group.

Foreign Exchange Impact

A key influence on our financial results for this period has been the appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the US Dollar, leading to adverse foreign exchange losses. Given that most of our assets, revenues, and valuations are denominated in USD, currency volatility has had a significant accounting impact on our reported earnings. This is a timing and valuation effect rather than an erosion of underlying asset quality, and it remains a key risk area that we are actively monitoring and managing.

Outlook

The Board and Management remain confident that the ongoing transformation of KCM and Mopani, coupled with the successful delivery of our investment pipeline, will lay the foundation for stronger earnings and shareholder value creation. We therefore encourage our shareholders to focus on the long-term trajectory of the Group, recognising that the groundwork being laid today will yield substantial benefits in the years ahead.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 T H JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000

Revenue

44,087

2,370,492 Gross profit/(loss) 6,343 (301,672) Investment expense - (3,859,125) Operating profit/(loss) 229,556 (4,832,608 ) Net finance cost (821,729) (534,146) Gain on reclassification of investee company - 42,315,105 Share of (loss)/profit of equity accounted investees (129,429) 19,234,156 (Loss)/profit before tax (721,602) 56,182,507 Income tax (126,723) (858,641) Loss from discontinued operations (4,534) -

(Loss)/profit for the period

(852,859)

55,323,866 Earnings per share (ZMW) (5.30) 344.05

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 T H JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000

Revenue

1,394,913

862,456 Investment expense - (3,859,125) Operating profit/(loss) 769,083 ( 3,749,073) 3,749'073 Net finance cost (842,764) (130,260)

Loss before tax

(73,681)

(3,879,333) Income tax (124,000) (858,641) Loss for the period (197,681) (4,737,974) Earnings per share (ZMW) (1.23) (29.46)

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED

30 T H JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

2024 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Assets Non-Current Asset 50,967,069 51,990,806 Current Assets 4,866,846 4,814,005 Total Assets 55,833,915 56,804,811

Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' Funds 52,335,540 46,958,242 Non-Current Liabilities 2,806,534 8,525,737 Current Liabilities 691,841 1,320,832 Total Equity and Liabilities 55,833,915 56,804,811

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Assets Non-Current Asset 64,621,412 45,496,060 Current Assets 4,580,016 4,537,115 Total Assets 69,201,428 50,033,175

Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' Funds 66,089,003 44,739,301 Non-Current Liabilities 2,484,282 4,080,757 Current Liabilities 628,143 1,213,117 Total Equity and Liabilities 69,201,428 50,033,175

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

3 0 June 2025 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash used from operating activities (164,402) (392,591) Net cash (used)/inflow from investing activities (122,200) 401,434 Net cash inflow from financing activities 67,129 751,483 (Decrease)/i ncrease in cash and cash equivalents (219,473) 760,326 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 540,988 (126,471) C ash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 321,515 633,855

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash inflow from operating activities 156,274 497,945 Net cash (used)/inflow from investing activities (270,657) 221,438 Net cash inflow/(used) from financing activities 67,129 (267,235) (Decrease)/i ncrease in cash and cash equivalents (47,254) 452,148 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 238,259 53,478 C ash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 191,005 505,626

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 January 52,263,711 (5,690,634) (Loss)/profit for the period (852,859) 55,323,865 Other comprehensive income/(loss) and reserves 924,688 (2,674,989) Balance at 30 June 52,335,540 46,958,242

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

3 0 June

202 5 30 June

202 4 ZMW'000 ZMW'000

Balance at 1 January

62,292,543

37,422,019 (Loss) for the period (197,681) (4,737,974) Other comprehensive income and reserves 3,994,141 12,055,256 Balance at 30 June 66,089,003 44,739,301

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

The first half of 2025 has been a period of continuing strategic repositioning and tangible progress for ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH). While the Group recorded a downturn in financial performance, the company has achieved key milestones that underscore our transformation into a commercially driven and value oriented investment holding company.

Group Financial Overview

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group posted a net loss of ZMW 852.86 million (US$31.25 million), compared to a profit of ZMW 55.32 billion (US$2.17 billion) in the same period last year. This performance reflects:

the absence of the exceptional one-off investment gain realised in 2024 from the Mopani Strategic Equity Partner Transaction.

The ongoing strategic reforms at Mopani Copper Mines Plc, Lubambe Copper Mines Plc, CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines Plc and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, among others that are progressing and are expected to deliver substantial long-term value.

Operational performance, Mopani produced 24,337 tonnes of cathode in the first half of 2025 against a budget of 34,481 tonnes, primarily due to an incident that led to the oxygen plant shutdown from 21 November 2024 to 20 February 2025, of which 51 days fell in 2025. KCM production was also affected by smelter issues and acid supply constraints KCM's output was also impacted by smelter issues and acid supply shortages, resulting in the production of 43,000 tonnes of finished copper, representing a shortfall of 51% against budget for the period ended 30 June 2025.

the appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the US Dollar resulted in accounting for foreign exchange losses as most of ZCCM-IH's assets are US Dollar denominated.

Total Group assets declined marginally to ZMW 55.83 billion (US$2.33 billion) from ZMW 56.80 billion (US$2.33 billion) in June 2024, driven by the Kwacha's appreciation and the revaluation of foreign-currency-denominated assets. Cash and cash equivalents at Group level stood at ZMW 321.52 million (US$11.79 million), down from ZMW 633.86 million (US$25.98 million), reflecting net investment activity and operating outflows.

At the Company level, ZCCM-IH recorded a net loss of ZMW 197.68 million (US$7.24 million), a marked improvement from a loss of ZMW 4.74 billion (US$185.95 million) in 2024. The result reflects improved operational stability and cost control, though it was impacted by lower than expected royalty income from Kansanshi Mining Plc, due to weaker ore grades and a temporary smelter shutdown.

Total assets of the Company have increased by 39% from ZMW50.03 billion (US$2.05 billion) in 2024 to ZMW69.2 billion (US$2.89 billion) in 2025. This growth is driven primarily by the capital gains of ZCCM-IH's shareholding in CEC Plc. At the Company level, cash decreased to ZMW 191.01 million (US$7.97 million) from ZMW 505.63 million (US$20.71 million).

KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES

Additional Purchase of Shares in CEC Plc

During the six months ended 30 June 2025, ZCCM-IH Plc purchased additional shares in CEC Plc, which increased the shareholding to 32.91%. This reinforces ZCCM-IH's commitment to powering Zambia's industrial and mining sectors.

Investment in Sino Great Co. Ltd

On 19 May 2025, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”) entered a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Sino Great Co. Ltd. and Wonderful Group of Companies Limited to co-invest in the development of an integrated phosphate fertilizer project in Zambia.

The total investment commitment by ZCCM-IH amounts to US$ 50 million, comprising:

US$ 37.8 million for a 30% equity stake in the project company; and

US$ 12.2 million in project debt financing.

The integrated project will include a phosphate mine, a 300,000 tonnes per annum Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) plant, and a 40 MW thermal power plant.

The transaction is subject to fulfilment of standard conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, execution of definitive agreements, transfer of funds, issuance of shares, and the provision of a corporate guarantee by the Wonderful Group. The debt facility carries a 12-month moratorium on interest and principal repayments, followed by equal quarterly instalments over four years, with interest accruing quarterly on a 360-day year basis.

Funding Commitment to Mingomba Mining Limited

On 19 May 2025, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”) approved a funding commitment of up to USD 10 million for the 2025 financial year towards Mingomba Mining Limited, in line with the approved 2025 Annual Work Program and Exploration Budget.

Maamba Energy Limited Unlocking Legacy Value

A significant milestone was achieved during the period as Maamba Energy Limited fully settled its historical receivables and, for the first time since the commissioning of the Thermal Power Plant in 2016, declared and paid a dividend of US $17.5 million to ZCCM-IH. This accomplishment underscores our long-term strategy of revitalising legacy investments and transforming them into sustainable, dividend-generating assets.

ZCCM-IH injected US$ 8.75 million in equity funding toward the 300MW Phase II power plant expansion. The total projected cost is estimated at US$400 million, with the expansion set to double Maamba's output to 600MW. This investment is fully aligned with our energy strategy to secure reliable baseload power and drive industrial growth.

OUTLOOK

ZCCM-IH will continue to position itself to capitalize primarily on profitable and sustainable opportunities within the mining and energy sectors. This approach aligns with ZCCM-IH's strategy, which is focused on investments in mining, energy, and related areas.

Operational Turnaround:

Implement and monitor recovery plans for Mopani, Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), Lubambe Copper Mines Plc, Limestone Resources Limited and Kariba Minerals to ramp up copper and other mineral production and improve operational efficiencies.

Strategic Projects:

Progress pre-feasibility studies for the Mingomba Copper Project to unlock long-term value, with shaft sinking scheduled for commencement in 2026. Additionally, accelerate the development of the Sino-Great Integrated Phosphate Fertiliser Project through technical, regulatory, and funding milestones.

Energy Expansion:

Deliver key implementation milestones for the Maamba Phase II 300MW power expansion and solar project, reinforcing ZCCM-HI's role in supporting national energy security and long-term infrastructure development.

Focused Capital Allocation:

Execute divestments from non-core holdings in non-mining and non-energy sectors to reinforce investment discipline and reallocate capital toward high-impact, long-term projects.

Sustainability Leadership:

Operationalise the newly established Risk, Compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee. Strengthen the ESG agenda across the Group.

Governance Excellence:

Deepen the implementation of the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) 2013 Internal Controls Framework across the Group and further embed ESG metrics and practices into operational, strategic, and investment decision-making processes.

By Order of the Board

C harles Mjumphi

C o m pany Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 0 4 September 2025

APPENDICES

U S DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U S$'000 3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4

Revenue

1,615

93,026 Gross profit/(loss) 232 (11,839) investment expense - (150,446) Operating profit/loss) 8,412 (189,649) Net finance cost (30,110) (20,962) Gain recognised from investment in investee company - 1,660,593 Share of profit of equity accounted investees (4,743) 754,816 (Loss)/profit before tax (26,441) 2,204,798 Income tax (4,643) (33,696) Loss from discontinued operations (166) - (Loss)/profit for the period (31,250) 2,171,102 Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) (0.19) 13.50

U S DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U S$'000 3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4

Revenue

51,113

33,846 Investment expense - (150,446) Operating profit/loss) 28,181 (147,127) Net finance cost (30,880) (5,112) Loss/ before tax (2,699) (152,239) Income tax (4,544) (33,696) P rofit/loss) for the year (7,243) (185,935) Basic and diluted earnings per share (USD) (0.05) (1.16)

U S DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

U S$'000 3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 U S$'000 U S$'000

Assets Non-Current Asset 2,126,951 2,129,463 Current Assets 203,102 197,174 Total Assets 2,330,053 2,326,637

Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' Funds 2,184,059 1,923,332 Non-Current Liabilities 117,122 349,202 Current Liabilities 28,872 54,103 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,330,053 2,326,637

U S DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2025

3 0 June

202 5 3 0 June

202 4 U S$'000 U S$'000 Assets Non-Current Asset 2,696,774 1,863,447 Current Assets 191,132 185,833 Total Assets 2,887,906 2,049,280

Equity and Liabilities Shareholders' Funds 2,758,018 1,867,451 Non-Current Liabilities 103,674 167,142 Current Liabilities 26,214 49,687 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,887,906 2,049,280