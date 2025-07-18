ZCCM : ZCCM IH FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE SENS 18.07.25

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: July 18, 2025
FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE
At the 21st Annual General Meeting of Members of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc held on 18 July 2025 at Southern Sun Ridgeway Hotel, Corner of Church Road and Independence Avenue in the Zango Conference Hall, Lusaka, Zambia and virtually via Video Conferencing, the Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of ZMW 3.29 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.
In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia and the Listing rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”), NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Final Dividend shall be payable to Shareholders registered in the Company's books as at close of business on Friday 08 th August 2025 ( “Record date”).
Accordingly, since share trading on the LuSE operates on a 3-day rolling settlement period, the last day to trade and to qualify for the announced dividend is Tuesday 5 th August 2025. Dividend Payments will be posted on or about Monday, 11 th August 2025.
Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.
Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange
The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Dividend payments will be made from Friday, 29 August 2025.
Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre
The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 11 August 2025.
Shareholders are reminded to provide their up-to-date bank account details and forwarding addresses to our Transfer Secretaries (Corpserve Transfer Agents) in order to facilitate efficient and expedient payment of the dividends. The Account Detail Form can be requested from our Transfer Secretaries' via email or collected from their offices; details are as provided below:
Transfer Secretary: Corpserve Transfer Agents Zambia
Address: 6 Mwaleshi Road, Olympia Park, PO Box 37522, Lusaka, Zambia.
Email: info@corpservezambia.com.zm
Tell: +260 (211) 256969/70; 295888
Website: www.corpserveregistrars.com
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 18 July 2025
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|
T |
+260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www. sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 18 July 2025
