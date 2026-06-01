ZCCM : SENS Further Cautionary Announcement - Trafigura

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT [1]

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

Issued on June 1, 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

Further Cautionary Announcement

Confidential Arbitration Proceedings between Trafigura Pte Limited (“Trafigura”) and ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”)

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 31 March 2025 and the last update announcement dated 21 April 2026, each issued by ZCCM-IH in relation to arbitration proceedings instituted by Trafigura in February 2024 under the London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020, ZCCM-IH announces that it has received a copy of the Final Award from the Tribunal dated 22 May 2026 (the “ Final Award ”).

The Final Award follows the partial final award issued by the Tribunal on 16 December 2025 (the “ Partial Final Award ”). Pursuant to the Partial Final Award, the Tribunal determined, inter alia, that the guarantee in favour of Trafigura dated 28 July 2021 (the “ Guarantee ”), under which Trafigura brings its claim in the arbitration, is binding on ZCCM-IH. The Tribunal subsequently held a quantum hearing to determine the amounts payable under the Guarantee.

By the Final Award, the Tribunal has ordered ZCCM-IH to pay the following amounts to Trafigura:

In respect of the principal sum due under the Guarantee, ZCCM-IH has been ordered to pay USD 69,313,667.78 .

In respect of contractual interest on outstanding trading amounts accrued up to 31 March 2026, ZCCM-IH has been ordered to pay USD 19,740,358 .

Further contractual interest continues to accrue on a sum of USD 55,143,996.10 from 1 April 2026 to the date of receipt of the Final Award, and thereafter on all outstanding sums, at a variable rate of SOFR + 5% per annum, compounding monthly.

In respect of a separate category of outstanding contractual amounts, interest has been ordered to accrue from 25 November 2023 until payment at the variable rate of SOFR + 2.5% per annum, compounding monthly.

In addition, ZCCM-IH has been ordered to pay GBP 1,782,873.97 towards Trafigura's legal costs, representing 90% of those costs, and GBP 73,524.86 towards the costs of the arbitration.

The interest items referred to above cannot be expressed as fixed sums as at the date of this announcement, as they accrue by reference to a variable rate.

The Company is actively evaluating its legal options regarding the Final Award and remains committed to safeguarding shareholder interests. Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of ZCCM-IH until further information is published. They should obtain independent professional advice if they have any queries or concerns about any of the contents or subject matter of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 01 June 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 31 March 2025