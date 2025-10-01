ZCCM : INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY-SENS-30.092025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 01 October 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

INVITATION TO THE ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDER OPEN DAY

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that it will be hosting a Shareholder Open Day on Tuesday, 28th October 2025 , at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), from 10:00 hours to 12:00 hours (CAT). The event will be streamed live via ZOOM. This annual event is an opportunity for us to engage with you, our valued shareholders, and provide updates on the company's performance, strategic direction, and future outlook.

The event will feature presentations by the Chief Executive Officer, who will cover the key strategic developments of the company, and the Chief Financial Officer, who will present a comprehensive overview of our financial performance, including detailed analyses of our half-year results.

Shareholders are requested to register in advance to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day. This can be done via the following link: https://zccm-ih.financifi.com/news-and-media/2025-shareholder-open-day-copy/

Virtual Shareholder Open Day Registration Instructions

Fill in the fields as labelled. Please note that the fields marked by a star (*) are mandatory. Select to receive alerts via Electronic Mail (“Email”), Short Message Service (“SMS”), or both. Select the “Event Announcements” option. Please note that other alert options can be selected as well. Read through and confirm acceptance of our privacy policy by selecting the “Privacy Policy” option. Confirm attendance by clicking “Register”.

Notes

After Registration, a link to join the Virtual Shareholder Open Day will be sent to your selected alert option/s. The window for registration to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day shall remain open until the commencement of the event. Shareholders joining via video conferencing will be able to ask questions throughout the event via text only on the video conferencing platform. To ensure all questions are answered, it is highly recommended that questions are sent to ZCCM-IH prior to the commencement of the event. Questions can be sent to ZCCM-IH in advance to the following Email address: corporate@zccm-ih.com.zm

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 01 October 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 01 October 2025