NOV 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
5 459.50
+1.48%
ZCCM : FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT_NDOLA LIME
Actusnews16/11/2020 à 18:00

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 25 March 2020

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

 [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") are referred to the announcement dated Tuesday, 23rd November 2018, which stated that two former employees of Ndola Lime Company Limited ("NLC"); an investee company of ZCCM-IH, applied to the High Court to place the company under supervision pursuant to the Corporate Insolvency Act No. 9 of 2017.

ZCCM-IH has commenced the process of restructuring the operations of NLC with a view to creating a business that will take over the running of the limestone operations sustainably. The restructuring process involves the transfer of the core assets of NLC to a newly formed limestone processing company, Limestone Resources Limted. Furthermore, in order to deal with the debt burden at NLC, all employees and creditors of the company will be paid off via an agreed settlement process approved by the Courts.

ZCCM-IH will provide details of the outcome of the restructuring process in due course.

In the meantime, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company until a full announcement is made.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 25th March 2020

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
  T | +260-211-232456
 
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
 
W | www.sbz.com.zm
 
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
  First Issued on Tuesday, 23rd  November 2018
     

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWtvkpSaZpuZnp5tYp1raGWVa5eUmmSXZpbLlmicaMrFbG1kyWxpmpWXZm9nlmlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/66144-actus-0-66076-further-cautionary-_ndola-lime-announcement.pdf

