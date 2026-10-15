ZCCM : APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “ Notice ” or “ Announcement ”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE – Zambia: Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext - Paris: Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”) Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 15 October 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE- Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext – Paris Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ ZCCM-IH” or “ the Company”]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that Mr Joackim Bantubonse has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company , with effect from 14th October 2026.

Mr Bantubonse is an experienced finance executive with extensive expertise in financial management, strategic planning, treasury management, capital raising, mining operations and corporate governance.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Regional Finance Director at Gemfields Limited, overseeing operations in Mozambique and Mauritius, where he provided financial leadership and secured funding to support business growth. He also served as Managing Director of Kariba Minerals Limited in Zambia and held several senior finance roles within the Gemfields Group.

His earlier career included roles at Kagem Mining Limited, Tyco Safety Products - UK, Alfred McAlpine Infrastructure Services - UK, Chubb Fire Limited - UK, Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines, and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc.

Mr Bantubonse holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA), and a Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Certified Accountants (FZICA).

The Board welcomes Mr Bantubonse and is confident that his extensive experience in the financial and mining sectors will strengthen the Company's financial management and support the achievement of its strategic objectives.

The Board also thanks Mr Chitalu Kabwe for his service as Acting Chief Financial Officer during the interim period

.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia -15 October 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia. First Issued on 15 October 2026