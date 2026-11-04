ZCCM : Announcement Regarding Revision of Salient Dates and Times in Respect of Proposed Odd Lot Offer Transaction

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice ” or “ Announcement ”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
LuSE – Zambia: Share Code: ZCCM-IH
Euronext – Paris: Share Code: MLZAM
London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Contact Number: +260-211-232456
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”)
- Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
|Issued on November 4, 2026
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
LuSE – Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH
Euronext – Paris Share Code: MLZAM
London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC
ISIN: ZM0000000037
[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]
Announcement Regarding Revision of Salient Dates and Times in Respect of Proposed Odd Lot Offer Transaction
- Introduction
Shareholders are referred to the circular issued by the Company on Friday 30 th October 2026 (“the Circular”) and the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service (“SENS”) on Friday 04 September 2026 relating to the proposed Odd Lot Offer (“the Transaction”). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.
- Distribution of the Circular
Shareholders are advised that the Circular, which was expected to be distributed on Friday, 23 October 2026, was distributed on Friday, 30 October 2026. The Company required additional time to finalise the Circular and its supporting documentation. As a result, some of the salient dates and times published in the Circular have been revised.
- Revised Salient Dates and Times
|Event
|Original Date
|Revised Date
|Circular (together with the Notice of General Meeting) distributed to ZCCM-IH Shareholders
|Friday 23 October 2026
|Friday 30 October 2026
|Announcement relating to the Odd lot Offer and the issue of the Circular (together with the Notice of General Meeting) released on SENS and via RIS
|Friday 23 October 2026
|Friday 30 October 2026
- Others
- References in the Circular to the availability of the Circular for inspection should be read as referring to 30 October 2026, being the actual date of distribution.
- Save for the revised dates set out above, all other dates remain unchanged as set out in the Circular;
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia, on 04 November 2026
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|
T |
+260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
|First Issued on 4 November 2026
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lG1vaZVtZGvHlm5rlceZl2OYmmhlx2bKa2LLlJduZJqXmmqUxW9naJaSamlil2hs
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .
Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/101236-zccm-ih-sens-revision-of-salient-dates-and-times-proposed-odd-lot-offer-04.11.26.pdf
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