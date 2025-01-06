 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 2 au 3 janvier 2025
information fournie par Actusnews 06/01/2025 à 18:00

Programme de rachat d'actions

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone

Nature des titres : Actions

Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres

du 2 au 3 janvier 2025

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions Marché
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 02/01/2025 FR0004036036 5 911 43,0870 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 03/01/2025 FR0004036036 2 472 42,7638 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant Nom du PSI Code Identifiant PSI Jour/heure de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Prix unitaire (unité) Devise Quantité achetée Code identifiant marché Numéro de référence de la transaction Objectif du rachat
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:33:03 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:35:25 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:35:52 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 80 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:35:52 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 8 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:36:48 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 61 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:37:37 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 40 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 139 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 90 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:07 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:09 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 60 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:33 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:34 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 61 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 10 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:35 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 117 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:37 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:37 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 38 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:43 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:43 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:43 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:44 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 67 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:44 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:45 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 85 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:45 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:44:53 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:48:40 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 09:53:16 FR0004036036 43,30 EURO 74 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 10:40:39 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 10:45:21 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 15 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 10:45:21 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 135 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 143 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:45 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 140 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:01:51 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:01 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 7 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:04 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 18 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:04 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:04 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 92 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:04 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 92 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:04 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:05 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 130 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 113 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 106 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:10 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:10 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:11 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:11 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:11 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:11 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 22 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:15 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 14 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:15 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:20 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 73 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:20 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 68 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:20 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 53 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:20 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 8 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:20 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:25 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:25 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 10 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:02:29 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:03:28 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:03:28 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:03:28 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:03:29 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:03:29 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:04:47 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 57 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:04:55 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 17 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:07:00 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 124 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:07:26 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:05 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:07 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 38 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 27 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 17 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 75 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 66 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 97 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:12 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 97 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:13 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:13 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:13 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 22 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 02/01/2025 à 15:08:13 FR0004036036 43,00 EURO 75 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 14:19:09 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 87 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 14:20:10 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 14:20:10 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:48:03 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:48:03 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 112 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:48:03 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 7 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:48:03 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 137 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:50:50 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 144 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:50:50 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 85 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:50:50 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 59 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 79 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 63 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 105 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 101 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:49 FR0004036036 42,85 EURO 34 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:51 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 88 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:52 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 56 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:52 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 25 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 60 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 40 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 76 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:51:54 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:52:10 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:52:10 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:52:20 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 15 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:52:20 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 15:52:20 FR0004036036 42,60 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 17:21:21 FR0004036036 42,90 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 03/01/2025 à 17:35:27 FR0004036036 42,90 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yGdyk5iYYmaWnmluaphmmWWVm21mmmOXmGLIl2NuacqXa2tpyptjmZqWZnFqmWVn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/89401-operations-dans-le-cadre-du-programme-de-rachat-d_actions-2-au-3-janvier-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
