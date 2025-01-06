WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 2 au 3 janvier 2025

Programme de rachat d'actions
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone
Nature des titres : Actions
Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres
du 2 au 3 janvier 2025
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions
|Marché
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|02/01/2025
|FR0004036036
|5 911
|43,0870
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|03/01/2025
|FR0004036036
|2 472
|42,7638
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant
|Nom du PSI
|Code Identifiant PSI
|Jour/heure de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Prix unitaire (unité)
|Devise
|Quantité achetée
|Code identifiant marché
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|Objectif du rachat
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:33:03
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:35:25
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:35:52
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|80
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:35:52
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:36:48
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|61
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:37:37
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|28
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|40
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|139
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|90
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|51
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|51
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:07
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:09
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|60
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:33
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|41
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:34
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|24
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|61
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|110
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:35
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|117
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:37
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:37
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|38
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:43
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|31
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:43
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|31
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:43
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|110
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:44
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|67
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:44
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|43
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:45
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|85
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:45
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:44:53
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|51
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:48:40
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|32
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 09:53:16
|FR0004036036
|43,30
|EURO
|74
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 10:40:39
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 10:45:21
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|15
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 10:45:21
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|135
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|143
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|48
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:45
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|140
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:01:51
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|41
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:01
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|7
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:04
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|18
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:04
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:04
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|92
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:04
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|92
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:04
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:05
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|130
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|41
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|28
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|113
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|28
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|106
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:10
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|36
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:10
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:11
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:11
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:11
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|44
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:11
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|22
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:15
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|14
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:15
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:20
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|73
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:20
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|68
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:20
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|53
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:20
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:20
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|46
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:25
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|32
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:25
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:02:29
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|36
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:03:28
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:03:28
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:03:28
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:03:29
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:03:29
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:04:47
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|57
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:04:55
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|17
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:07:00
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|124
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:07:26
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:05
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|51
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:07
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|38
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|17
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|75
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|66
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|97
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|44
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|44
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:12
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|97
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:13
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:13
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|141
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:13
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|22
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/01/2025 à 15:08:13
|FR0004036036
|43,00
|EURO
|75
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 14:19:09
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|87
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 14:20:10
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 14:20:10
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:48:03
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|32
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:48:03
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|112
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:48:03
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|7
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:48:03
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|137
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:50:50
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:50:50
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|85
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:50:50
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|59
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|79
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|43
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|31
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|63
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|36
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|105
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|46
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|43
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|101
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|110
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:49
|FR0004036036
|42,85
|EURO
|34
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|46
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:51
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|88
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:52
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|56
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:52
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|25
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|60
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|40
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|76
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|24
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|24
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:51:54
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|52
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:52:10
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:52:10
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|50
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:52:20
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|15
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:52:20
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 15:52:20
|FR0004036036
|42,60
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 17:21:21
|FR0004036036
|42,90
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/01/2025 à 17:35:27
|FR0004036036
|42,90
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yGdyk5iYYmaWnmluaphmmWWVm21mmmOXmGLIl2NuacqXa2tpyptjmZqWZnFqmWVn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .
Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/89401-operations-dans-le-cadre-du-programme-de-rachat-d_actions-2-au-3-janvier-2025.pdf
Signaler le commentaireFermer