Waga Energy is joining the Euronext’s indexes CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable

Meylan, France, 20/06/2022– Waga Energy (FR0012532810 – WAGA), the European specialist in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfill gas, announces that, as of June 20, 2022, it will be included in three CAC-family indexes: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable.

The inclusion of Waga Energy’s shares in these indexes follows an analysis of the share by Euronext based on its free float market cap and illustrates investor interest in the development of the company.

Founded in 2015, Waga Energy operates 13 RNG production unit in France, representing an installed capacity of 480 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US.

The Euronext Paris Indexes’ Scientific Committee took this decision during its quarterly review of these indexes on June 9, 2022. The CAC® Family is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December. The full annual review is in September.

Waga Energy was also included in the Euronext’s Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies listed on one of the seven major European stock exchanges (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo).