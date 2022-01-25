 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
VOGO’s « Entreprise innovante » (1) label renewed by Bpifrance
25/01/2022

VOGO’s « Entreprise innovante » (1) label
renewed by Bpifrance
VOGO (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) announces that its
“Entreprise Innovante” (1) label has been renewed by Bpifrance for another three
years, making it eligible for investment by innovation-focused investment funds
(FCPI). These funds promote venture capital funding for innovative small and
medium-sized companies. VOGO has held this label since 2018.
This label is granted to companies recognized for their innovative and economic
development perspectives, after a detailed examination during which the company gives
an in-depth explanation of its products, procedures and techniques creation.

