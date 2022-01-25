VOGO’s « Entreprise innovante » (1) label

renewed by Bpifrance

VOGO (ISIN code: FR0011532225 - Ticker: ALVGO) announces that its

“Entreprise Innovante” (1) label has been renewed by Bpifrance for another three

years, making it eligible for investment by innovation-focused investment funds

(FCPI). These funds promote venture capital funding for innovative small and

medium-sized companies. VOGO has held this label since 2018.

This label is granted to companies recognized for their innovative and economic

development perspectives, after a detailed examination during which the company gives

an in-depth explanation of its products, procedures and techniques creation.