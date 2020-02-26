Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Vilmorin-Perte nette de €63,4 mlns au 1er semestre 2019-2020 Reuters • 26/02/2020 à 17:47









26 février (Reuters) - * VILMORIN -PERTE NETTE DE €63,4 MILLIONS AU 1ER SEMESTRE 2019-2020 * VILMORIN DIT CONFIRMER SES OBJECTIFS POUR L'EXERCICE FISCAL 2019-20120 * VILMORIN ANTICIPE POUR SON EXERCICE 2019-2020 UNE CROISSANCE DE L'ACTIVITÉ DE 2% À 3% À BASE COMPARABLE ET UNE MARGE

Valeurs associées VILMORIN & CIE Euronext Paris +0.12%