AUG 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 581,50
-0,82%
Vastned Belgium: Half-year report for the first semester of 2024
23/07/2024

The first semester of 2024 became a period of significant strategic changes

  • On 16 May 2024 Vastned Retail and Vastned Belgium announced their intention to proceed with a reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (reverse cross-border legal merger).
  • Vastned Belgium will grant and pay an interim dividend of € 2.30 per share in November 2024.
  • Vastned Belgium will grant an additional dividend of € 1.00 per share to pre-merger shareholders. The additional dividend itself will be paid in January 2025.
  • EPRA earnings of € 1.32 per share for the first semester of 2024.
  • Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio (0.3%) compared to the previous financial year.
  • High occupancy rate of 98.9% highlights the quality of the real estate portfolio.
  • € 42.6 million of unused credit facilities available for use.
  • A low debt ratio of 26.6% provides solid protection for 2024.

Full press release:

© GlobeNewswire

