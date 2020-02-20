Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Valeo publie un chiffre d'affaires 2019 stable à périmètre et changes constants Reuters • 20/02/2020 à 18:09









20 février (Reuters) - Valeo VLOF.PA a publié jeudi les résultats et prévisions suivantes: * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES CONSOLIDÉ DE 19,244 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN 2019, EN HAUSSE DE 1% PAR RAPPORT À 2018, STABLE À PÉRIMÈTRE ET TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS * MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE HORS ACTIVITÉ COMMANDES SOUS VOLANT ET IMPACT DE LA GRÈVE CHEZ GENERAL MOTORS À 5,8% DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES * EBITDA 2019 À 2,496 MILLIARDS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 4% * TROP TÔT POUR VALUER L'IMPACT DE L'ÉPIDÉMIE DE CORONAVIRUS SUR L'INDUSTRIE AUTOMOBILE ET SUR VALEO * VALEO ANTICIPE UNE BAISSE DE LA PRODUCTION AUTOMOBILE DE 2% SUR L'ANNÉE 2020 * VALEO PRÉVOIT UNE POURSUITE DE L'AUGMENTATION DE L'EBITDA EN 2020 Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur VLOF.PA

Valeurs associées VALEO Euronext Paris +1.85%