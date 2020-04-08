Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield : Réduction de 25% de la rémunération des dirigeants Reuters • 08/04/2020 à 09:00









8 avril (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE URW.AS : * LES DIRIGEANTS DÉCIDENT DE RÉDUIRE DE 25% LEUR RÉMUNÉRATION PENDANT LA PÉRIODE D'ACTIVITÉ PARTIELLE DU GROUPE, LIÉE AU CORONAVIRUS * LES MONTANTS DE RÉMUNÉRATION NON VERSÉS SERONT DÉDIÉS À DES INITIATIVES DE SOLIDARITÉ EN LIEN AVEC LA CRISE DU COVID-19 DANS TOUS LES PAYS OÙ URW EST PRÉSENT. Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur URW.AS (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées UNIB-RODAM-WES STPL Euronext Amsterdam -3.09%