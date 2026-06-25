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Transgene to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Robust Protection Against Mpox with its Novel Scalable Cell Line–Derived MVA Vaccine Candidate (TG MVA(TM)) at WCID 2026
information fournie par Boursorama CP 25/06/2026 à 07:30

TG-MVA(TM) uses a scalable cell line manufacturing process intended to strengthen and diversify global mpox and smallpox vaccine supply



TG-MVA(TM) demonstrated efficacy, immunogenicity and safety comparable to those of the approved reference vaccine against mpox in multiple preclinical models



Transgene plans to advance TG-MVA(TM) rapidly in the clinic



Oral presentation today at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases (WCID)



Strasbourg, France, June 25, 2026, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces the oral presentation of positive preclinical data supporting its next-generation Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine candidate, TG MVA(TM) against mpox, at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases (WCID) 2026.



Transgene demonstrated that TG MVA(TM), an innovative cell line–derived version, provides robust protection against monkeypox virus (MPXV) with efficacy, immunogenicity and safety comparable to the currently-reference MVA vaccine.



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