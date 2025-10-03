 Aller au contenu principal
Transgene to Present New Immunological Data from Phase I Trial of Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, TG4050, at SITC 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 03/10/2025 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, October 3, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster highlighting in-depth analysis of the neoantigen-specific T cell response from the randomized Phase I trial of its individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine, TG4050, at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). SITC will take place November 5 to 9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland, USA.


Poster details

Title: “Profiling of the neoantigen-specific T cell response after adjuvant TG4050 individualized therapeutic vaccination in a randomized Phase 1 trial for locally advanced resected HPV negative HNSCC”.
• Poster and abstract number: 502
• Date: November 8, 2025
• Author: C. Le Tourneau

The abstract will be available on the SITC website on November 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.
.../...

