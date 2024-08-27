Transgene — Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data of Oncolytic Virus TG6050 published in JITC

These data, published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), demonstrate that TG6050 induces tumor regression and profound remodeling of the tumor microenvironment



TG6050 has also shown to avoid toxicity associated with systemic administration of IL-12 and anti-CTLA-4



TG6050 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial (Delivir) for non-small cell lung cancer



Strasbourg (France), August 27, 2024, 7:30 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces the publication in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) of a peer-reviewed article which illustrates that TG6050 induces profound immune remodeling of the tumor microenvironment in animal models. The paper highlights TG6050’s potential to induce sustained intratumoral expression of interleukin-12 (IL-12) and anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated antigen-4 (CTLA-4) antibody at active concentrations without the toxicity observed with systemic administration.



TG6050 is an oncolytic virus derived from Transgene’s invir.IO® platform encoding interleukin-12 (IL-12) and an anti-CTLA4 antibody, with the potential to trigger a powerful localized antitumor immune response.



.../...