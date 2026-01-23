 Aller au contenu principal
Transgene Further Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Renowned Cancer Immunotherapy Experts Antoine Italiano and Ignacio Melero
information fournie par Boursorama CP 23/01/2026 à 08:00

Strasbourg, France, January 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the appointment of two additional key scientific advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board, Prof. Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD, and Prof. Ignacio Melero, MD, PhD, further strengthening its scientific leadership.



“Antoine and Ignacio are world leaders in precision medicine, immune-oncology and cancer immunotherapy, and will bring considerable expertise to Transgene,” said Alessandro Riva, Transgene’s Chairman and CEO. “We are privileged to have them on board and look forward to working together as we accelerate the development of myvac®, our individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines platform and take the next important steps in the clinical development of our other viral vector-based cancer vaccine candidates.”

