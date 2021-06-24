Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • TRANSGENE: First patient enrolled in expanded Phase II clinical trial of TG4001 + avelumab vs avelumab alone in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital cancers

TRANSGENE: First patient enrolled in expanded Phase II clinical trial of TG4001 + avelumab vs avelumab alone in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital cancers
Boursorama CP24/06/2021 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, June 24, 2021, 5:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that a first patient has been enrolled in a randomized, controlled Phase II study evaluating the combination of TG4001 with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT: 03260023).

TG4001 IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPEUTIC VACCINE TARGETING HPV-POSITIVE TUMORS, including cervical, anal, and other anogenital cancers. It is based on a Vaccinia vector (MVA), which is engineered to express HPV16 E6 and E7 antigens and interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 is designed to alert the immune system specifically to cells presenting these HPV antigens (that can be found on HPV-related tumors) and to induce a specific cellular immune response against these cancer cells.


.../...

