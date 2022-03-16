Transgene confirms the potential of its two innovative platforms and expects significant clinical results in 2022
2021 Full-year results and business update
- TG4050 (myvac®): First positive results from the two Phase I trials. Additional data to be presented at AACR 2022 in April.
- TG4001: First patient enrolled in Phase II study in June 2021. Active patient recruitment in Europe and trial initiation in the US. Interim analysis expected in Q4 2022.
- BT-001 (Invir.IO™): IND approval for Phase I/IIa trial in the US, ongoing enrollment in Europe. Next clinical update in Q2 2022.
- TG6002: Clinical proof-of-concept of the intravenous administration of an oncolytic virus presented at major congresses in 2021. End of Phase I expected in mid-2022.
- AstraZeneca collaboration (Invir.IO™): First option license for an oncolytic virus exercised in 2021. R&D collaboration to develop additional candidates ongoing.
- €49.6 million cash available at year-end 2021 providing financial visibility until end of 2023.
