Nikkei 225
25 762.01
0.00%
Nikkei 225
25 762.01
0.00%
  • Transgene confirms the potential of its two innovative platforms and expects significant clinical results in 2022

Transgene confirms the potential of its two innovative platforms and expects significant clinical results in 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP16/03/2022 à 17:45

2021 Full-year results and business update

­- TG4050 (myvac®): First positive results from the two Phase I trials. Additional data to be presented at AACR 2022 in April.
­- TG4001: First patient enrolled in Phase II study in June 2021. Active patient recruitment in Europe and trial initiation in the US. Interim analysis expected in Q4 2022.
­- BT-001 (Invir.IO™): IND approval for Phase I/IIa trial in the US, ongoing enrollment in Europe. Next clinical update in Q2 2022.
­- TG6002: Clinical proof-of-concept of the intravenous administration of an oncolytic virus presented at major congresses in 2021. End of Phase I expected in mid-2022.
­- AstraZeneca collaboration (Invir.IO™): First option license for an oncolytic virus exercised in 2021. R&D collaboration to develop additional candidates ongoing.
­- €49.6 million cash available at year-end 2021 providing financial visibility until end of 2023.


Conference call in English scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (details at the end of the release)

..../...

