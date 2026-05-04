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Transgene: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2026
information fournie par Boursorama CP 04/05/2026 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, May 4, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene’s shareholders is available.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) no. 44 of April 13, 2026 and no. 53 of May 4, 2026.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be held on May 22, 2026, at 11:00 am CET, at Transgene’s headquarters in Illkirch-Graffenstaden (France).

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TRANSGENE
0,7520 EUR Euronext Paris +0,80%

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