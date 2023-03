Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that Management will participate in several investor events, as set out below.



• The Future of Oncology Symposium, Cantor (virtual): April 3-5, 2023

• Investor Access Forum, Paris: April 4-5, 2023

• Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference (virtual): April 20, 2023

• Kempen Van Lanschot Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam: April 25-26, 2023

• Sachs Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, Chicago: June 2, 2023

• Stifel European Healthcare Summit, Bordeaux: June 28-30, 2023



In addition, Transgene will host a booth (#310) and present several posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, April 14 – 19, 2023.



