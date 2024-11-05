 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
NOV 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 385,00
+0,05%
Transgene and ProBioGen Join Forces to Advance Individualized Cancer Vaccine Development
November 5, 2024

Strasbourg (France), Berlin (Germany), November 5, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CET—Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and ProBioGen, a leading CDMO in biologics, vaccines and viral vectors, announce that the companies have entered into a license agreement for ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line. This partnership aims to add value by combining ProBioGen’s specific production technology with the manufacturing capabilities of Transgene’s individualized cancer vaccine program and its myvac® platform.

ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line showcases innovation and reliability in bioprocessing with a proven track record and is currently in use for multiple late-stage clinical trials. Renowned for its high yield and scalability, this platform enables efficient industrial manufacturing processes, translating into cost-effectiveness and increased productivity in manufacturing. Additionally, the AGE1.CR.pIX cell line offers robust growth and excellent genetic stability to ensure consistent and reliable production.

