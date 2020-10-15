Transgene and BioInvent to present data on oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Strasbourg, France and Lund, Sweden - October 15, 2020 - 08:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will be presenting a poster on BT-001 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The congress will be held virtually from November 9 to 14, 2020.



BT-001 is an optimized oncolytic virus (OV) being co-developed by BioInvent and Transgene.



