Transgene and BioInvent’s Armed Oncolytic Virus BT-001 Shows Positive Local, Abscopal, and Sustained Antitumoral Activity in Advanced Refractory Tumors

BT-001 in combination with pembrolizumab is well tolerated and shows sustained antitumoral activity in both injected and non-injected lesions



Data support further development of BT-001 in solid tumors to improve response to cancer immunotherapy





Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, October 20, 2025, 08:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, jointly presented a poster at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting on updated clinical results and positive antitumoral activity of BT-001 in patients with advanced refractory tumors.



.../...