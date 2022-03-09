Transgene and BioInvent Announce Poster Presentation on BT-001, a Novel Antibody-encoding Oncolytic Virus, at AACR 2022

Preclinical data shows the robust anti-tumoral activity of BT-001, including its highly effective and safe therapeutic strategy of targeting CTLA-4



Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, March 9, 2022, 8:00 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today jointly announce that an abstract reporting preclinical studies of BT-001, a novel oncolytic virus, has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The conference will be held in person in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.



