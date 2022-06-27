Transgene and BioInvent announce positive progress for BT-001
information fournie par Boursorama CP27/06/2022 à 08:00
The oncolytic virus BT-001 replicates in the tumor for several days and expresses the anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody
Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, June 27, 2022, 8:00 am CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today jointly announced positive progress and safety data of the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial evaluating BT-001 in patients with solid tumors, including melanoma.
The initial data generated in Phase I part A demonstrated that BT-001 alone is well tolerated, with first signs of anti-tumor activity in a hard-to-treat population and confirmed the mechanism of action of BT 001 as a single agent.
.../...
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer