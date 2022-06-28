Transgene and BioInvent announce clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to evaluate BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA®

Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, June 28, 2022, 8:00 am CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA, to evaluate the oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.



Under the terms of the supply agreement, MSD will provide pembrolizumab to be used in combination with BT-001 in the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial.



.../...