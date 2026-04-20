Tractial convoque AGE sur émission de BSA gratuits attribués aux actionnaires

* Tractial convoque AGE pour soumettre au vote délégation au conseil d’administration visant émission de BSA attribués gratuitement aux actionnaires. * Vote prévu lors de AGE du 26 mai 2026 à 17h. * Projet structuré en attribution gratuite proportionnelle à participation, sans tranche réservée ni suppression droit préférentiel.
* Recommandation de vote : soutenir résolution pour doter société instrument financier associé à prochaine phase d’expansion. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Tractial SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/A32A6B1D48A65803FA07AD7621071E7BF0B73AD9/37161
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