TotalEnergies poursuit son développement dans l'électricité en Allemagne avec le lancement de 6 nouveaux projets de stockage par batteries

TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA :
* TOTALENERGIES POURSUIT SON DÉVELOPPEMENT DANS L'ÉLECTRICITÉ AVEC LE LANCEMENT DE 6 NOUVEAUX PROJETS DE STOCKAGE PAR BATTERIES
* CES PROJETS TOTALISENT 221 MW DE NOUVELLES CAPACITÉS DE STOCKAGE ET REPRÉSENTENT UN INVESTISSEMENT DE 160 MILLIONS EUROS
Texte original https://tinyurl.com/4tper886 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TTEF.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
