CAC 40
8 050,17
-0,72%
TotalEnergies poursuit son développement dans l'électricité en Allemagne avec le lancement de 6 nouveaux projets de stockage par batteries
information fournie par Reuters 26/03/2025 à 08:59

TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA :

* TOTALENERGIES POURSUIT SON DÉVELOPPEMENT DANS L'ÉLECTRICITÉ AVEC LE LANCEMENT DE 6 NOUVEAUX PROJETS DE STOCKAGE PAR BATTERIES

* CES PROJETS TOTALISENT 221 MW DE NOUVELLES CAPACITÉS DE STOCKAGE ET REPRÉSENTENT UN INVESTISSEMENT DE 160 MILLIONS EUROS

Texte original https://tinyurl.com/4tper886 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TTEF.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Pétrole et parapétrolier

Valeurs associées

Gaz naturel
4,15 USD NYMEX -0,46%
Pétrole Brent
73,39 USD Ice Europ +0,30%
Pétrole WTI
69,38 USD Ice Europ +0,25%
TOTALENERGIES
59,7300 EUR Euronext Paris +2,00%
