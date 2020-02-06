Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Total cherche à entrer sur le marché de l'éolien flottant-PDG
Reuters•06/02/2020 à 09:17
6 février (Reuters) - Le PDG de Total TOTF.PA , Patrick Pouyanné, a déclaré jeudi que: * TOTAL EST TOUJOURS INTÉRESSÉ PAR LE RACHAT DES ACTIFS D'ANADARKO EN ALGÉRIE MAIS LE PAYS A UN DROIT DE PRÉEMPTION QU'IL PEUT EXERCER * TOTAL ÉTUDIERA DES OPPORTUNITÉS D'ACQUISITION SI ELLES SE PRÉSENTENT MAIS CE N'EST PAS SA PRIORITÉ * TOTAL CHERCHE À ENTRER SUR LE MARCHÉ DE L'ÉOLIEN FLOTTANT Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TOTF.PA
