Total acquiert des actifs d'Energias de Portugal en Espagne

18 mai (Reuters) - Total SA TOTF.PA a annoncé lundi dans un communiqué: * L'ACQUISITION D'UN PORTEFEUILLE DE 2,5 MILLIONS DE CLIENTS RÉSIDENTIELS EN ESPAGNE AUPRÈS D'ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL * L'ACQUISITION DE DEUX CENTRALES À CYCLE COMBINÉ AU GAZ NATUREL, D'UNE PUISSANCE CUMULÉE DE 850 MEGAWATTS * LA TRANSACTION AVEC EDP S'EFFECTUE POUR 515 MILLIONS D'EUROS EN VALEUR D'ENTREPRISE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TOTF.PA (Reporting By Claude Chendjou)

Valeurs associées TOTAL Euronext Paris +4.93%