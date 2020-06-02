Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Technicolor obtient l'ouverture d'une procédure de conciliation Reuters • 02/06/2020 à 18:12









PARIS, 2 juin (Reuters) - Technicolor annonce mardi: * AVOIR OBTENU L'OUVERTURE D'UNE PROCÉDURE DE CONCILIATION AFIN D'ENCADRER SES DISCUSSIONS AVEC SES CRÉANCIERS ET LES INVESTISSEURS POTENTIELS * QUE LA DURÉE MAXIMALE DE LA PROCÉDURE SERA DE DEUX MOIS. Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TCH.PA

Valeurs associées TECHNICOLOR Euronext Paris +9.43%