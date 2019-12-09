Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
TABLEAU -Détails de l'adjudication de BTF
Reuters•09/12/2019 à 15:01
PARIS, 9 décembre (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 7 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 275 MLNS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 1,925 MD EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,765% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,791% A COMPARER A EN DATE DU DATE DE REGLEMENT 11/12/19 BTF 12 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,631 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,281 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,650% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,658% A COMPARER A -0,636% EN DATE DU 02/12/19 DATE DE REGLEMENT 11/12/19 BTF 21 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 915 MLNS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,765 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,645% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,648% A COMPARER A -0,627% EN DATE DU 02/12/19 DATE DE REGLEMENT 11/12/19 BTF 47 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 775 MLNS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,250 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,600% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,601% A COMPARER A -0,576% EN DATE DU 02/12/19 DATE DE REGLEMENT 11/12/19
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.
Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer