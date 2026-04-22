StreamWIDE CFO sells EUR 12 million stake

* StreamWIDE disclosed that Olivier Truelle, Chief Financial Officer, sold 150 shares at an aggregate price of EUR 80 per share on Euronext Growth Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. StreamWIDE SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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