SPIE Industrie installe poste électrique 225/15 kV pour Kuhlmann à Loos

* SPIE Industrie, société affiliée française de SPIE, installe pour Kuhlmann une sous-station 225/15 kV sur site de Loos (Nord), projet annoncé comme un levier d’électrification et de décarbonation. * Chantier démarré en juin 2024, achèvement visé fin 2026. * Infrastructure implantée sur 5 000 m², raccordement prévu au réseau haute tension 225 kV. * SPIE Industrie intervient de la conception à la mise en service, avec fourniture d’équipements HT/BT et installation d’un transformateur 40 MVA. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. SPIE SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/BDC67F3E1B1B1AA30BEFADFAC2AD993DEA63702B/37161
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