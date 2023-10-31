 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
NOV 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 909.00
+1.05%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
NOV 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 909.00
+1.05%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

SOGECLAIR: turnover for the 3rd quarter 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP31/10/2023 à 17:50

Accelerated growth in 3rd quarter: turnover +10.1% at €35.3M
Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2023: +8.3% at €107.8M
At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +8.8%


SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover over the first 9 months ended 30 September 2023.

* The change variations over the period represent €-0.5M against € 2.7M in 2022.

Published turnover confirm sustained growth thanks to a diversified offering, geography and market segments.
With a 3rd quarter at +10.1%, this is the tenth consecutive increase in quarterly turnover on a like-for-like basis.
Over the first 9 months of the year, commercial aviation (market +5%) and defense (market +5%) were the most dynamic, both at +20%, rail (market +3%) and business aviation (market +5%) grew by +15.2% and +5% respectively, while automotive (market +1.7%), down slightly by 4%, stabilized in the 3rd quarter at +1%.

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank