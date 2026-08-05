SOGECLAIR SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH AKKODIS TO DIVEST ITS ENGINEERING ACTIVITIES DEDICATED TO AIRBUS







Blagnac, France, August 5, 2026 after market close - Further to its announcement of May 18, 2026 regarding a contemplated divestment of its engineering activities dedicated to Airbus, Sogeclair announces that it has signed an agreement with Akkodis, a leading global digital engineering consulting company, for the sale of these activities.





This transaction reflects a shared ambition to support the long-term development of these activities in a market environment driven by increasing demand for advanced engineering capabilities across the aerospace sector.





For Akkodis, this is part of its strategic vision to diversify and strengthen the portfolio by expanding its aerospace capabilities in aerostructures, cabin, and manufacturing engineering.





For Sogeclair, this supports the execution of its strategy to develop high value-added engineering and manufacturing activities across the product lifecycle, while pursuing diversification into sectors such as business aviation and defense.





Upon completion of the transaction, Airbus would remain one of Sogeclair's major customers, notably through its industrial thermoplastics activities.





Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close beginning of the fourth quarter of 2026.