SOGECLAIR: Q3 2019 turnover
06/11/2019

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2019: +18.4% at €M134
At constant exchange rate and perimeter*: +12.9%

SOGECLAIR is designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the aerospace and transport sectors.
The turnover for the 3rd quarter increases by 15.5% (12.6% at constant exchange rate and perimeter).
*The turnover at constant perimeter is deducted from the share produced by companies acquired on the 1st August 2018 over the period from January 01st to July 31st 2019, representing €M3.8. The impact on the turnover related to exchange rate fluctuations represents €M2.4.

All the top 20 customers see their turnover increase while the overall distribution goes on with its balance. In this way, the top 5 goes from 60.7% to 57.1% and the top 10 from 72.3% to 70.3%.

Aerospace division (81.3% of turnover) at +12.4% benefits from the exchange rate for €2.3 million and from a strong growth at +9.9% whereas the overproduction effect on the H1 linked to the Brexit didn't go on during the Q3. The US activity is clearly in growth.


Simulation division (17.3% of turnover) jumps by 63.9%. At constant exchange rate and perimeter, the progression comes to +37.0% thanks to the autonomous vehicle activity.

Vehicle division (1.4% of turnover) decreases by 11.9%. Restated from the intragroup for the large automobile simulators, the turnover over the 9 months of the division shows an increase of 14.1%.

Valeurs associées

SOGECLAIR
Euronext Paris +5.64%
Le présent article est rédigé par Boursorama. Cet article ne doit en aucun cas s'apparenter à un conseil en investissement ou une recommandation d'acheter, de vendre ou de continuer à détenir un investissement. Boursorama ne saurait être tenue responsable d'une décision d'investissement ou de désinvestissement sur la base de cet article.

