SOGECLAIR: consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2025: +6,4% at €41.5M

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1st QUARTER 2025: +6.4% at €41.5M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +4.1%











Blagnac, France, April 30th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.





SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2025 (ending on March 31st 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.



(*) At Constant Exchange rate: the change variations over the period represent €+0.9M against €-0.2M in 2024.



Q1 2025 turnover increases for 16th consecutive quarter. The Group posted a turnover of €41.5M, up 6.4% and 4.1% at constant exchange rate, in line with Group expectations.