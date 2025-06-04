 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
MAY 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 532,00
+0,49%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
MAY 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 532,00
+0,49%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

SOGECLAIR: consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2025: +6,4% at €41.5M
information fournie par Boursorama CP 30/04/2025 à 17:35

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1st QUARTER 2025: +6.4% at €41.5M
AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +4.1%





Blagnac, France, April 30th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.


SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2025 (ending on March 31st 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At Constant Exchange rate: the change variations over the period represent €+0.9M against €-0.2M in 2024.

Q1 2025 turnover increases for 16th consecutive quarter. The Group posted a turnover of €41.5M, up 6.4% and 4.1% at constant exchange rate, in line with Group expectations.

Valeurs associées

SOGECLAIR
23,0000 EUR Euronext Paris +0,88%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • teleperformance lisbonne (Crédit: Miguel Carraca / Unsplash)
    Teleperformance confirme ses objectifs 2025
    information fournie par AOF 30.04.2025 18:14 

    (AOF) - Teleperformance a dévoilé un chiffre d'affaires au premier trimestre en progression de 2,8%, à 2,61 milliards d'euros tout en maintenant ses objectifs financiers. "La croissance des activités core services a été forte dans de nombreuses régions du monde ... Lire la suite

  • Logo Airbus à l'usine Airbus de Saint-Nazaire
    Airbus dépasse les attentes au T1 et maintient ses objectifs
    information fournie par Reuters 30.04.2025 18:12 

    L'avionneur européen Airbus a fait état mercredi d'un bénéfice avant intérêts et impôts ajusté supérieur aux attentes pour le premier trimestre et a confirmé ses objectifs pour 2025, tout en soulignant qu’il était trop tôt pour mesurer l’impact de droits de douane. ... Lire la suite

  • Le logo de STMIcroelectronics est visible à l'extérieur d'un bâtiment de l'entreprise à Montrouge.
    STMicro envisage de supprimer un millier de postes en France d'ici 2027
    information fournie par Reuters 30.04.2025 18:11 

    Le fabricant de semi-conducteurs STMicroelectronics envisage de supprimer un millier de postes en France sur la base du volontariat d'ici à la fin 2027, sans fermetures de sites ni départs contraints, a déclaré mercredi une porte-parole de l'entreprise. Le projet ... Lire la suite

  • La salle de contrôle d'Euronext, société qui gère la Bourse de Paris ( AFP / ERIC PIERMONT )
    Les Bourses européennes terminent la séance en hausse
    information fournie par AFP 30.04.2025 17:49 

    Les Bourses européennes ont clôturé en hausse mercredi, à l'issue d'une séance en dents de scie marquée par la publication du PIB américain du premier trimestre, en repli, et de celui de la zone euro sur la même période, en progression. Après une incursion en terrain ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank