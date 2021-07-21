SOGECLAIR: consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021
Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021: -14.2% at €59.1M
At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: -7.7%
SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021, ending on June 30th 2021. The turnover declines by 7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter due to a high base effect in the first quarter of 2020 pre-Covid-19. Important to note, an overall turnover increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter up to €30.4 million.
* Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.5M compared to €0.4M in 2020.
Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.3M (reorganization in Germany).
