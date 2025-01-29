SOGECLAIR : 2024 turnover

Growth of 2024 turnover: €157M (+6.1%; +5.9% (1))



Turnover for the 4th quarter of 2024: €41.2M (+2.5%, +1,9% (1))



Fifteenth quarter of growth, driven by the America area



Prospect for the pursuit of the annual momentum of

profitable growth in 2025









Blagnac, France, 29th of January 2025, after closing if the Stock Market.





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its 2024 consolidated turnover (ended 31 December 2024). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.



SOGECLAIR observed a 6.1% increase at €157M in its 2024 consolidated turnover. This is the 15th consecutive quarter of turnover growth (+2.5% in Q4 despite an unfavorable base effect).

This growth was driven by the business aviation markets (42.2% of turnover) up by 17.1%, by the defense sector (5.6% of turnover) up by a strong growth of 24.0%, and by the space sector (2.4% of turnover) up by 10.0%.

Commercial aviation (35.2% of turnover) remained stable at +1.8%, as did the automotive sector (7.5% of turnover), which held steady at -0.5%. By contrast, the rail sector (5.4% of turnover) fell by -32.1%.