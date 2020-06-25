Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Sodexo va rembourser par anticipation $1,6 md de placements privés américains Reuters • 25/06/2020 à 07:13









PARIS, 25 juin (Reuters) - Sodexo EXHO.PA annonce jeudi: * AVOIR DÉCIDÉ D'EXERCER SON DROIT AU REMBOURSEMENT DE SON ENCOURS DE 1,6 MILLIARD DE DOLLARS DE PLACEMENTS PRIVÉS AMÉRICAINS (EMPRUNTS USPP) * ENTENDRE PROCÉDER À CE REMBOURSEMENT D'ICI LA CLÔTURE DE L'EXERCICE * CES EMPRUNTS USPP AVAIENT ÉTÉ MIS EN PLACE ENTRE 2011 ET 2018 POUR FINANCER DES ACQUISITIONS AUX ETATS-UNIS * CONFORMÉMENT AUX CONDITIONS DES EMPRUNTS USPP, CE REMBOURSEMENT INCLUT UNE INDEMNITÉ D'ENVIRON 149 MILLIONS D'EUROS * EN REMBOURSANT PAR ANTICIPATION, LE GROUPE ÉCONOMISERA AINSI 198 MILLIONS D'EUROS DE COÛTS FINANCIERS FUTURS * POURSUIVRA ACTIVEMENT SA POLITIQUE DE FINANCEMENT PAR ENDETTEMENT Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EXHO.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées SODEXO Euronext Paris 0.00%