Sodexo va rembourser par anticipation $1,6 md de placements privés américains
Reuters•25/06/2020 à 07:13
PARIS, 25 juin (Reuters) - Sodexo EXHO.PA annonce jeudi: * AVOIR DÉCIDÉ D'EXERCER SON DROIT AU REMBOURSEMENT DE SON ENCOURS DE 1,6 MILLIARD DE DOLLARS DE PLACEMENTS PRIVÉS AMÉRICAINS (EMPRUNTS USPP) * ENTENDRE PROCÉDER À CE REMBOURSEMENT D'ICI LA CLÔTURE DE L'EXERCICE * CES EMPRUNTS USPP AVAIENT ÉTÉ MIS EN PLACE ENTRE 2011 ET 2018 POUR FINANCER DES ACQUISITIONS AUX ETATS-UNIS * CONFORMÉMENT AUX CONDITIONS DES EMPRUNTS USPP, CE REMBOURSEMENT INCLUT UNE INDEMNITÉ D'ENVIRON 149 MILLIONS D'EUROS * EN REMBOURSANT PAR ANTICIPATION, LE GROUPE ÉCONOMISERA AINSI 198 MILLIONS D'EUROS DE COÛTS FINANCIERS FUTURS * POURSUIVRA ACTIVEMENT SA POLITIQUE DE FINANCEMENT PAR ENDETTEMENT Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EXHO.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
