 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

SHOWROOMPRIVE : Showroomprivé strengthen its governance
information fournie par Actusnews 12/02/2026 à 18:15

Showroomprivé strengthen its governance: Appointment of two new independent and one non-independent board members

  • Jany Gerometta and Laurence-Anne Parent join the Board of Directors of Showroomprivé as independent board members
  • Sophie Dahan joins the Board of Directors of Showroomprivé as non-independent board member

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, –– 12 February 2026, 06:00 pm CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces the co-optation of Jany Gerometta and Laurence Anne Parent as independent Board members, and Sophie Dahanas as non-independent Board member.

Jany Gerometta brings to the Board a solid expertise in finance, risk management, and transformation, developed over more than 25 years of experience with international banking groups. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance for a long time, he has led complex transformations within high-stakes international environments. His career is marked by a deep knowledge of internal control, audit, compliance and governance.

Recognised for his leadership, capable of combining operational hands-on involvement with strategic rigor, he brings a sharp understanding of human, operational, and governance challenges. His international experience and strategic vision provide valuable assets to support Showroomprivé, while contributing to the Board's work with independence, commitment, and integrity.

Laurence-Anne Parent Is a Senior Partner at Advancy, in which she works since 2003, following an earlier career at A.T. Kearney. She has a strong background (a graduate of ESSEC and holder of an MBA from the University of Chicago) and over 30 years of experience in strategy, growth, innovation, and organizational transformation, with a strong focus on the retail, consumer goods, luxury, and entertainment sectors. She supports executive teams and boards of directors in defining and implementing growth strategies, business model transformations, and innovation initiatives, while being recognised for her ability to combine analytical rigour, strategic vision, and a pragmatic, results-oriented approach. Accustomed to demanding governance environments, Laurence-Anne brings an independent and structured perspective, grounded in solid operational and strategic experience. Her profile, combining constructive support for management with the ability to provide thoughtful challenge, is an asset to assist Showroomprivé in implementing and monitoring its strategy for sustainable value creation.

Sophie Dahan contributes to the Board recognised expertise at the intersection of retail strategy, shopper marketing, brand activation and omnichannel transformation. As VP Strategy & Marketing at GLOBE GROUPE – Shopper House, she plays a key role in defining the Group's strategic positioning and growth roadmap, while overseeing integrated activation programmes aimed at strengthening commercial performance and customer engagement. She shapes the Group's shopper-centric approach, positioning its offering around experiential marketing, outsourced sales force solutions and ROI-driven campaigns. She also supervises corporate communication and represents the Group with key stakeholders, contributing to GLOBE's development as a leading European platform in shopper marketing and retail activation. Her expertise in retail performance models and customer-centric transformation, combined with strategic vision, operational discipline and governance awareness, would provide valuable insight to the Board and its committees in supporting strategic oversight and sustainable value creation.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé , states: “ We would like to sincerely thank Sophie Moreau-Garenne , Clémence Gastaldi and Amanda de Montal for their unwavering commitment and valuable contributions to the work of the Board of Directors. Their support has been instrumental throughout the key stages of the Group's development; I wish them every success in their upcoming assignments. We are delighted to welcome Jany Gerometta , Laurence-Anne Parent , and Sophie Dahanto the Board. Their exceptional experience, combining strategic vision, transformation expertise, and a strong understanding of operational challenges, represents a significant asset in advancing Showroomprivé's ambitions, while the complementarity of their profiles further enhances our governance.”

These appointments will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors following the appointments

  • David Dayan (Founder and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer);
  • Albin Jacquemont (independent director);
  • Brigitte Tambosi;
  • Emilie Patou;
  • Eric Dayan;
  • Eric Sitruk;
  • Jany Gerometta (independent director);
  • Laurence-Anne Parent (independent director);
  • Michael Dayan;
  • Rachel Marouani (independent director);
  • Sophie Dahan;
  • Benoit Camps (non-voting Board observer).

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European online event-driven retailer specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross turnover including tax of nearly €900 million in 2025, and a net turnover of €560 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor
Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net 		Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mGdwk5xmlW6XnW1uYspnmmppmW9jyGHGZWGblGlrl5uZmG+RlZxlZpfJZnJnmmxn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/96571-pr-showroomprive-board-co-optations_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Valeurs associées

SHOWROOMPRIVE
0,7400 EUR Euronext Paris -1,33%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Bruno Retailleau le 14 janvier 2025. ( AFP / Loic VENANCE )
    Candidat "par devoir", Retailleau se lance dans la course à l'Elysée
    information fournie par AFP 12.02.2026 18:35 

    Privé de lumière depuis sa sortie du gouvernement, Bruno Retailleau joue son va-tout: le président des Républicains a annoncé jeudi sa candidature à l'élection présidentielle de 2027, avec l'espoir de prendre de vitesse ses concurrents. "J'ai pris la décision d'être ... Lire la suite

  • Le directeur général du géant pharmaceutique français Sanofi, Paul Hudson, le 30 avril 2024 à Paris ( AFP / MIGUEL MEDINA )
    Sanofi évince son DG Paul Hudson, remplacé par la patronne de Merck
    information fournie par AFP 12.02.2026 18:31 

    Après plus de 6 ans à la tête de Sanofi , Paul Hudson, quittera ses fonctions de directeur général le 17 février, le conseil d’administration du groupe pharmaceutique français ayant décidé de ne pas renouveler son mandat d’administrateur. Sa remplaçante, l'actuelle ... Lire la suite

  • Le logo de la chaîne de télévision française TF1
    TF1 vise une croissance soutenue du CA digital en 2026, CA -2,5% en 2025
    information fournie par Reuters 12.02.2026 18:11 

    Le ‌groupe TF1 a déclaré jeudi viser ​en 2026 une croissance à deux chiffres du chiffre d'affaires digital, tout ​en faisant état d'un chiffre d’affaires annuel ​en baisse et ⁠inférieur aux attentes. Le groupe déclare viser ‌une croissance soutenue à deux chiffres ... Lire la suite

  • A Orange, fief de l'extrême droite, des municipales de père en fils... en père
    A Orange, fief de l'extrême droite, des municipales de père en fils... en père
    information fournie par AFP Video 12.02.2026 18:11 

    Maire de la ville d'Orange (Vaucluse) pendant 26 ans et contraint à la démission en 2021 à la suite d'ennuis judiciaires, Jacques Bompard revient sur le devant de la scène : désormais à nouveau éligible, cette figure de l'extrême-droite française espère à 82 ans ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank