SHOWROOMPRIVE : Showroomprivé strengthen its governance

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, –– 12 February 2026, 06:00 pm CET - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces the co-optation of Jany Gerometta and Laurence Anne Parent as independent Board members, and Sophie Dahanas as non-independent Board member.

Jany Gerometta brings to the Board a solid expertise in finance, risk management, and transformation, developed over more than 25 years of experience with international banking groups. Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance for a long time, he has led complex transformations within high-stakes international environments. His career is marked by a deep knowledge of internal control, audit, compliance and governance.

Recognised for his leadership, capable of combining operational hands-on involvement with strategic rigor, he brings a sharp understanding of human, operational, and governance challenges. His international experience and strategic vision provide valuable assets to support Showroomprivé, while contributing to the Board's work with independence, commitment, and integrity.

Laurence-Anne Parent Is a Senior Partner at Advancy, in which she works since 2003, following an earlier career at A.T. Kearney. She has a strong background (a graduate of ESSEC and holder of an MBA from the University of Chicago) and over 30 years of experience in strategy, growth, innovation, and organizational transformation, with a strong focus on the retail, consumer goods, luxury, and entertainment sectors. She supports executive teams and boards of directors in defining and implementing growth strategies, business model transformations, and innovation initiatives, while being recognised for her ability to combine analytical rigour, strategic vision, and a pragmatic, results-oriented approach. Accustomed to demanding governance environments, Laurence-Anne brings an independent and structured perspective, grounded in solid operational and strategic experience. Her profile, combining constructive support for management with the ability to provide thoughtful challenge, is an asset to assist Showroomprivé in implementing and monitoring its strategy for sustainable value creation.

Sophie Dahan contributes to the Board recognised expertise at the intersection of retail strategy, shopper marketing, brand activation and omnichannel transformation. As VP Strategy & Marketing at GLOBE GROUPE – Shopper House, she plays a key role in defining the Group's strategic positioning and growth roadmap, while overseeing integrated activation programmes aimed at strengthening commercial performance and customer engagement. She shapes the Group's shopper-centric approach, positioning its offering around experiential marketing, outsourced sales force solutions and ROI-driven campaigns. She also supervises corporate communication and represents the Group with key stakeholders, contributing to GLOBE's development as a leading European platform in shopper marketing and retail activation. Her expertise in retail performance models and customer-centric transformation, combined with strategic vision, operational discipline and governance awareness, would provide valuable insight to the Board and its committees in supporting strategic oversight and sustainable value creation.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Showroomprivé , states: “ We would like to sincerely thank Sophie Moreau-Garenne , Clémence Gastaldi and Amanda de Montal for their unwavering commitment and valuable contributions to the work of the Board of Directors. Their support has been instrumental throughout the key stages of the Group's development; I wish them every success in their upcoming assignments. We are delighted to welcome Jany Gerometta , Laurence-Anne Parent , and Sophie Dahanto the Board. Their exceptional experience, combining strategic vision, transformation expertise, and a strong understanding of operational challenges, represents a significant asset in advancing Showroomprivé's ambitions, while the complementarity of their profiles further enhances our governance.”

These appointments will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors following the appointments

David Dayan (Founder and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer);

Albin Jacquemont (independent director);

Brigitte Tambosi;

Emilie Patou;

Eric Dayan;

Eric Sitruk;

Jany Gerometta (independent director);

Laurence-Anne Parent (independent director);

Michael Dayan;

Rachel Marouani (independent director);

Sophie Dahan;

Benoit Camps (non-voting Board observer).

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European online event-driven retailer specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross turnover including tax of nearly €900 million in 2025, and a net turnover of €560 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor

Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu