SELECTIRENTE : SELECTIRENTE once again recognized by EPRA for the quality of its financial and non-financial reporting

SELECTIRENTE, the listed property company specializing in high-street retail real estate, has once again been honoured by EPRA ( European Public Real Estate Association ), receiving a Gold-level BPR Award for the fourth consecutive year and, for the first time, a Silver-level sBPR Award .

By rigorously adhering to EPRA 's Best Practices Recommendations (BPR) , which set the guidelines for financial disclosure by listed European property companies, and to the Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) for non-financial reporting, SELECTIRENTE has achieved this year:

A Gold BPR Award , once again attesting to the Company's excellence in financial communication,

A Silver sBPR Award , recognizing the transparency and quality of the Company's sustainability reporting, with a significantly improved score compared to last year (Bronze level).

Jérôme Descamps, Chairman of SELECTIRENTE Gestion, stated:

« This new Gold BPR Award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our shareholders, clients, and partners with clear, rigorous, and market-compliant information. As for our new sBPR Award, the move from Bronze to Silver in just one year demonstrates our enhanced ability to integrate ESG criteria at the heart of SELECTIRENTE's strategy. »

Financial calendar

11/05/2025 : Q3 2025 business and revenue

02/12/2026 : 2025 Annual Results

About SELECTIRENTE

Founded in 1997 at the initiative of SOFIDY and real estate professionals, SELECTIRENTE was listed in October 2006 and opted for the SIIC (French REIT) regime on 1 January 2007. SELECTIRENTE is one of the few real estate companies specialising in local retail premises.

SELECTIRENTE is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, manager and general partner, which in turn relies on the know-how and skills of service provider SOFIDY (part of the Tikehau Capital Group's real estate business) in the fields of asset management, property management and the execution of investment, disposal and financing programmes.

With a property portfolio valued at nearly €580m, over 63% of which is located in Paris, the Company's strategic objective is to develop and increase the value of its city-centre retail assets in the most dynamic French and European cities.

Listed on: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) – ISIN: FR0004175842

More information: www.selectirente. com

