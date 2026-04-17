Safran déclare 527 864 179 droits de vote théoriques au 31 mars 2026

* Safran a publié au 31 mars 2026 un total de 418 344 626 actions composant le capital. * Droits de vote totaux théoriques : 527 864 179. * Droits de vote totaux exerçables : 525 105 421. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Safran SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/02D39062CF6F7A80E7EA01605694762B672242B1
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