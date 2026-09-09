Results for H1 2026

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, published its results for the 1st half ended June 30, 2026.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.



The Board of Directors, which met on September 7th, 2026, has approved the financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2026.

SOGECLAIR reported turnover of €78.1M, down slightly compared with H1 2025 but stable at constant exchange rates. EBITDA of €6.2M represents a significant improvement of €1.1M compared with H1 2025 (+21.4%). EBIT stood at €1.2M, down by €0.4M, due in particular to costs and expenses relating to the disposal of the Engineering activities dedicated to the Airbus customer.

Net profit rose by €1.1M to €0.3M for the half-year.



The Group has reported solid half-year results despite business remaining virtually unchanged at constant exchange rates.