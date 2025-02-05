 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Renault to defend its interests amid reports of end of Honda-Nissan merger talks
information fournie par Reuters 05/02/2025 à 13:54

Le logo du constructeur automobile français Renault

Le logo du constructeur automobile français Renault

French carmaker Renault will "vigorously" defend the interests of the group and its stakeholders, a spokesperson for the group said, adding that recent press information indicates that no decision had yet been made on the possible end of merger talks between Honda and Nissan.

Nissan is set to call off merger talks with rival Honda, a source said on Wednesday, abandoning a $60 billion plus tie-up that would have created the world's no. 3 automaker and raising questions about how it will drive a turnaround by itself.

(Reporting by Gilles Guilllaume and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice)

Automobile / Equipementiers
© 2025 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

