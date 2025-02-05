Renault to defend its interests amid reports of end of Honda-Nissan merger talks

Le logo du constructeur automobile français Renault

French carmaker Renault will "vigorously" defend the interests of the group and its stakeholders, a spokesperson for the group said, adding that recent press information indicates that no decision had yet been made on the possible end of merger talks between Honda and Nissan.

Nissan is set to call off merger talks with rival Honda, a source said on Wednesday, abandoning a $60 billion plus tie-up that would have created the world's no. 3 automaker and raising questions about how it will drive a turnaround by itself.

(Reporting by Gilles Guilllaume and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice)