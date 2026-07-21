Rapid Nutrition PLC Half-Year Report on Liquidity Contract

London, United Kingdom – 21 July, 2026 – Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), announces the publication of its Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract managed by TSAF – Tradition Securities and Futures.



The report covers the period 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026 and provides details of the resources allocated to the liquidity contract and the transactions executed during the period.



The liquidity contract complies with the applicable regulatory framework, including Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), the relevant provisions of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision No. 2018-01 relating to liquidity contracts.



The Half-Year Report is available on the Company's website .